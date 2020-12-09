Left Menu
Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati to launch Socialswag, India's first influencer led market place

Actors Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati today announced that they are coming together to create India's first influencer led online market place called - Socialswag.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 13:25 IST
Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati to launch Socialswag. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Actors Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati today announced that they are coming together to create India's first influencer led online market place called - Socialswag. Poised to take over India's digital world by storm, the app is set to be launched nationwide in February 2021.

Socialswag is a new age platform that will enable consumers to connect with - celebrities, influencers, bloggers and other inspirational individuals, through personal interactions and learning forums. By combining entertainment and learning, the app will enable interactions in multiple ways- masterclasses, live-chats, shout-outs, virtual selfies to name a few. "I have seen so many opportunities in the digital domain this year and I believe being able to connect with fans through this platform with some of our products like my Masterclass or a Virtual Selfie will give not only me, but all my peers an additional opportunity to closely connect with fans in these changing times," said superstar Akshay Kumar, talking about the app.

"This is a very fast growing space and I'm super excited to be partnering with Akshay sir. We will bring the best of sport, entertainment and vocational opportunities to this platform and look to make it best in class. Our launch with our first few products will be in the first quarter of next year and the team is working towards making the fan experience a unique one for the global Indian audience," said Rana Daggubati, commenting on this new venture. Socialswag is designed to focus on two aspects - education and entertainment. While there have been many fan engagement apps successfully launching in the market over the last few months the coming together of these two superstars promises to deliver a unique experience to the consumer.

