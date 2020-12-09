Left Menu
Vietnam says to conclude free trade agreement talks with Britain on Friday

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:29 IST
Britain and Vietnam will conclude negotiations on a free trade agreement on Friday, Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

The two sides will sign an agreement in Hanoi to confirm the conclusion of the talks, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday on its website, a move that should pave the way for an imminent official signing of the free trade agreement.

