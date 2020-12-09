Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares join global rally, all eyes on Brexit talks

European shares hit February highs on Wednesday, joining a global rally on optimism around progress in COVID-19 vaccines and U.S. stimulus package, while all eyes turned to make-or-break Brexit talks. Among individual stocks, Signify NV, slid 6% after the world's largest lighting company said it expects revenue to drop 13-13.5% this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of planemaker Airbus rose 1.2%.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 15:26 IST
European shares join global rally, all eyes on Brexit talks

European shares hit February highs on Wednesday, joining a global rally on optimism around progress in COVID-19 vaccines and U.S. stimulus package, while all eyes turned to make-or-break Brexit talks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index and London's FTSE 100 both climbed 0.5%. Germany's DAX jumped as much as 1.3% to a three-month peak.

Data showed German exports rose less than expected in October, but foreign trade still gave Europe's largest economy a boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it struggles to avoid slipping into a double-dip contraction. Meanwhile, UK Brexit supremo, Michael Gove, sounded hopeful of a compromise on fishing in Brexit trade talks, but others including EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier and UK PM Boris Johnson, said a no-deal scenario was more likely.

Johnson is to meet European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen at Brussels for dinner on Wednesday in a last ditch attempt to seal a deal. "It will be a coin toss, there is a lot of symbolism," said Teeuwe Mevissen, senior market economist at Rabobank in Amsterdam.

"But our base-case scenario is still that we will see a very skinny deal before the end of this year," he said, adding that Wednesday's optimism was more from progress on a U.S. stimulus package after the Trump's administration proposed a $916 billion coronavirus relief package. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer and made further progress with COVID-19 vaccine trials and regulatory approvals, respectively.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs overnight, and Asia shares followed suit. Gain in Europe were led by value stocks with autos, banks and oil stocks rising more than 1%.

The tech sector was in the red, dragged down by a 11.7% slide in chipmaker STMicroelectronics after it postponed its $12 billion annual sales target by a year to 2023. Among individual stocks, Signify NV, slid 6% after the world's largest lighting company said it expects revenue to drop 13-13.5% this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of planemaker Airbus rose 1.2%. Britain said it would suspend retaliatory tariffs from Jan. 1 imposed on U.S. goods as part of a dispute over aircraft subsidies. The multi-billion dollar tariff battle relates to a row over state subsidies for aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing .

Greek stocks rose 1.5% and were on course for their 14th straight day of gains, their longest winning streak ever.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK-EU agree trusted trader scheme for N.Ireland - RTE

Britain and the European Union have agreed a trusted trader scheme to operate on the border of Northern Ireland that will ease the movement of goods after Jan. 1, Irelands state broadcaster RTE said on Wednesday.RTE reporter Tony Connelly a...

NSA Ajit Doval presents President's Police Medal to 34 CBI officers on International Anti-corruption Day: officials.

NSA Ajit Doval presents Presidents Police Medal to 34 CBI officers on International Anti-corruption Day officials....

Uganda: UNEB secures an increase of 3.8% students for final examination

The Uganda National Examination Board UNEB has secured an increase of 3.8 of students who registered for final Examinations, said Dan Odongo, Executive Secretary of UNEB, according to a report by PML Daily.As per the statement documented e...

Two small Iraqi oil wells set ablaze in 'terrorist attack', ministry says

Two wells in a small oilfield in northern Iraq were set ablaze by explosives in a terrorist attack on Wednesday but overall production from the field was not affected, the Oil Ministry and officials said Wednesday.The Oil Ministry gave no f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020