Timings of Mangaluru-Bengaluru train revised

The time-table of the tri-weekly train between Mangaluru central and Bengaluru via Mysuru has been revised. The train would start from Bengaluru on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 8.30 PM. It would reach Mangaluru Central station at 8.35 AM, a press release from South Western Railway said here.

The train that leaves Mangaluru on Thursdays, Saturdays and Mondays at 8.10 PM would reach Bengaluru at 8.40 AM, the release said. This timing would be in force from December 9 to December 18, it said.