Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex rallies 495 pts to cross 46k mark for first time; Nifty tops 13,500

After touching a record intra-day high of 46,164.10, the 30-share BSE index ended 494.99 points or 1.09 per cent higher at 46,103.50.Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 136.15 points or 1.02 per cent to its new record high of 13,529.10.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:03 IST
Sensex rallies 495 pts to cross 46k mark for first time; Nifty tops 13,500
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Equity benchmark Sensex soared 495 points to cross the 46,000-level for the first time on Wednesday amid persistent foreign fund inflows and positive cues from global markets. After touching a record intra-day high of 46,164.10, the 30-share BSE index ended 494.99 points or 1.09 per cent higher at 46,103.50.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 136.15 points or 1.02 per cent to its new record high of 13,529.10. It touched its lifetime peak of 13,548.90 during the day. Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries and ITC.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Maruti, SBI and Bajaj Auto were among the laggards. ''Domestic equities remained buoyant with Nifty and Sensex recording fresh highs today mainly supported by sharp rebound in global markets,'' said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

The favourable progress on COVID-19 vaccine approvals and distribution across the globe has overshadowed the concerns over sharp rise in new cases and resultant lockdowns in various countries, he said. Indian equities emerged as a preferred destination for foreign investors given the government's strong commitment to revive economy, he said, adding that prospects of corporate earnings recovery have emerged strongly, which is much evident from key economic data and management commentaries.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,909.60 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while Shanghai finished in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in early deals. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.96 per cent to USD 49.31 per barrel.

In the forex market, rupee settled 3 paise higher at 73.57 (provisional) against the US dollar.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU-wide ban would save nature from 500,000 tonnes of microplastics - agency

Banning the use of microplastics in products such as cosmetics and detergents across the European Union would prevent 500,000 tonnes of microplastics from polluting the environment over 20 years, the EU Chemicals Agency ECHA said on Wednesd...

UK-EU agree trusted trader scheme for N.Ireland - RTE

Britain and the European Union have agreed a trusted trader scheme to operate on the border of Northern Ireland that will ease the movement of goods after Jan. 1, Irelands state broadcaster RTE said on Wednesday.RTE reporter Tony Connelly a...

NSA Ajit Doval presents President's Police Medal to 34 CBI officers on International Anti-corruption Day: officials.

NSA Ajit Doval presents Presidents Police Medal to 34 CBI officers on International Anti-corruption Day officials....

Uganda: UNEB secures an increase of 3.8% students for final examination

The Uganda National Examination Board UNEB has secured an increase of 3.8 of students who registered for final Examinations, said Dan Odongo, Executive Secretary of UNEB, according to a report by PML Daily.As per the statement documented e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020