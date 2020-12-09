Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal India likely to see reforms in marketing, sales in 2021

Mining major Coal India Ltd will likely undergo a reform in marketing and sales next year, a top government official said on Wednesday. Jain said smaller such buckets are not serving the purpose, and only enhancing the prices of raw materials for some sectors.He, however, did not talk about fuel supply agreements as part of the proposed reforms..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:18 IST
Coal India likely to see reforms in marketing, sales in 2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Mining major Coal India Ltd will likely undergo reform in marketing and sales next year, a top government official said on Wednesday. The exercise, among other improvements, will aim at doing away with multiple types of auctions of the dry fuel.

''I will not say coal reforms are over. Coal mining reforms have happened and the next reform is in the marketing of Coal India's production,'' Union Coal and Mining Secretary Anil Kumar Jain said. He was speaking at the Bengal Chamber of Commerce- organized virtual mining conclave.

''Coal India produces 80 percent of coal and still (there exists) all kinds of the auction, like spot, exclusive, forward... We will bring them under one bucket and let there be the discovery of prices,'' he said. Jain said smaller such buckets are not serving the purpose, and only enhancing the prices of raw materials for some sectors.

He, however, did not talk about fuel supply agreements as part of the proposed reforms.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jewellery worth crores of rupees looted at gunpoint in Darbhanga

Gold jewellery worth crores of rupees were robbed at gunpoint from a shop in Bihars Darbhanga district on Wednesday, police said. Five armed men stormed Alankar Jewellers, located in the busy Bada Bazar locality, around 10.30 am soon after ...

EIB lends €20mn loan to Evaxion’s R&D in use of AI for cancer, infectious diseases

EIB signs 20 million DKK 149 million loan agreement with Danish research and development company Evaxion Biotech AS.Evaxion will use financing for research and development into its proprietary artificial intelligence platforms used to ident...

Will not allow NRC in Bengal, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that her government will not allow implementation of National Register of Citizens NRC or National Population Register NPR in the state. Maintaining that all the residents of ...

Centre passed various laws keeping aside constitutional procedures: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday targeted the Centre, alleging that it passed various laws keeping aside all constitutional procedures. He said those in power at the Centre are doing politics of polarisation and are promot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020