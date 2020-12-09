Left Menu
Chile's cenbank says economy will shrink more than expected in 2020 as coronavirus bites

Chile's central bank on Wednesday said the economy of the world's top copper producer would contract by 5.75% to 6.25% in 2020, a sharper fall than previously predicted, as the coronavirus continued to weigh heavily on its output.

The bank, however, predicted gross domestic product would rebound between 5.5% and 6.5% in 2021, according to its Ipom quarterly economic report, a stronger recovery than initially expected.

