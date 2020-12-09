Over 60 foreign envoys visit leading pharma companies in Hyderabad

Over 60 foreign envoys on Wednesday visited Hyderabad-based leading biotech companies Bharat Biotech and Biological E Limited where they were apprised of India's vaccine development programmes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A Telangana government press release said envoys of 64 countries visited the facilities.

Biological E Limitedin a separate press release said around 70 Ambassadors and High Commissioners visited their facility at Genome Valley hereand extensively discussed about Covaxin, a vaccine candidate for COVID-19. A tweet by the Ministry of External Affairs said a visit of more than 60 Heads of Missions was arranged to the research and manufacturing facilities of the biotechnology firms.

The project update on the vaccine was presented to the delegates by Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech. In the presentation, the envoys were conveyed that 33 per cent of global vaccines are produced in genome valley in Hyderabad, sources said.

Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech said, ''The development and clinical evaluation of Covaxin marks a significant milestone for novel vaccinology in India. Covaxin has garnered interest from several countries worldwide for supplies and introduction.It is an honour to have with us to day all the distinguished ambassadors of various countries.

It not only makes us proud but also reminds us that the world is looking up to India in the common fight against the deadly pandemic.'' Barry O Farrell, Australian High Commissioner who was part of the visiting dignitaries, said it was great to learn about the progress of the vaccine efforts by the two bio-tech firms. ''Great to join @mea on a visit to Hyderabad to learn firsthand about progress of COVID vaccine efforts by Bharat Biotech & Biological E,'' he tweeted.

''#Hyderabad - the vaccine hub of Flag of India - produces a third of all vaccines manufactured globally. Witnessed first-hand the impressive research & manufacturing facilities at @BharatBiotech & @biological_e & the progress India is making in its COVID vaccine efforts...,'' he said in another tweet.

The Ministry of External Affairs has organised the visit to familiarise the foreign envoys about some key research and development activities being done by the country, an official release had earlier said. The state government made foolproof arrangements duly following all the COVID-19 protocols.The dignitaries were divided into two batches and were taken to the facilities separately.

Telangana Principal Secretary Industries and IT Jayesh Ranjan made a powerpoint presentation and showcased the investment potential of the state to the visiting dignitaries. The foreign envoys were taken to Hyderabad over a month after the Ministry of External Affairs briefed over 190 heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of leading international organisations on COVID-19 related issues.

According to officials, the tour of the foreign heads of missions in India to Hyderabad is being organised as part of MEA's COVID-19 briefing initiative, and will be followed by visits to facilities in other cities. As a number of COVID-19 vaccines are being developed, the focus is also now on their production.

India has already announced that its vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and it will also help countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities.