U.S. passenger airport traffic falls

Security officials screened 501,513 passengers at U.S. airports on Tuesday, the lowest number since July 4 amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said traffic was down about 74% over the same weekday last year when it screened 1.9 million people.

Several airlines in recent days have reported a softening in passenger demand as U.S. health officials advise against holiday travel. On Monday, TSA screened 703,546 people.