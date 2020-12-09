Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. passenger airport traffic falls

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:52 IST
U.S. passenger airport traffic falls

Security officials screened 501,513 passengers at U.S. airports on Tuesday, the lowest number since July 4 amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said traffic was down about 74% over the same weekday last year when it screened 1.9 million people.

Several airlines in recent days have reported a softening in passenger demand as U.S. health officials advise against holiday travel. On Monday, TSA screened 703,546 people.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Haryana reports 26 deaths, 1,400 fresh cases

Twenty-six more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Haryana, bringing the death toll to 2,650 on Wednesday, while 1,400 new cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,48,079, according to a bulletin. The new fatalities included eight f...

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb's health condition 'very critical'

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who was admitted to a hospital in south Kolkata, deteriorated to very critical on Wednesday evening, officials said. Bhattacharya, 76, was put on mechanical v...

Two held with mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh in Mumbai

The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers for alleged possession of mephedrone MD worth Rs 12 lakh in suburban Santacruz here, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branchs unit-9 laid a trap at Daulat Nagar bus s...

Vegetable-growing reaches new heights in Copenhagen

Developers are transforming a windowless industrial hall outside Copenhagen into what will be Europes largest vertical farm with lettuce, herbs and kale grown from 14-storeys of scaffolding reaching from floor to ceiling.The farming system ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020