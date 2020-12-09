Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high on vaccine, stimulus bets

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:05 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The S&P 500 hit a record high moments after the open on Wednesday, as hopes for a vaccine-linked economic recovery and more domestic fiscal stimulus sparked demand for economically sensitive stocks such as banks and industrials.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.73 points, or 0.10%, at 3,705.98, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.93 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 30,229.81, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 8.91 points, or 0.07%, to 12,591.69 at the opening bell.

Also Read: Trump hails Dow Jones Industrial Average crossing record 30,000 mark

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

