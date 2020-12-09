Left Menu
Driver dies, Kansas highway shut in fiery FedEx truck crash

The driver of a FedEx semitrailer died after the truck sailed over the side of a highway bridge in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, early Wednesday, crashed onto the road below and erupted in flames, authorities said. The crash happened around 4 am, when the truck launched off the side of the Kansas Highway 7 bridge and landed on Kansas Highway 10 below near Olathe, police said.

Driver dies, Kansas highway shut in fiery FedEx truck crash
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The driver of a FedEx semitrailer died after the truck sailed over the side of a highway bridge in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, early Wednesday, crashed onto the road below and erupted in flames, authorities said. The crash happened around 4 am, when the truck launched off the side of the Kansas Highway 7 bridge and landed on Kansas Highway 10 below near Olathe, police said. The crash led to a large fire that consumed the truck and shut down all lanes of K-10 in the area as fire crews battled the flames and police investigated.

The name of the driver was not immediately released. K-7 remained open, although damage to bridge where the truck went over the side was visible.

