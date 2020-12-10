Britain, EU have until Sunday to decide on trade talks, says UK source

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed on Wednesday they have until Sunday to take a "firm decision" about the future of trade talks, a senior Downing Street source said on Wednesday. After what the source said was a "frank discussion" over dinner, the two sides agreed there remained "very large gaps" between them.

"The PM and VDL (von der Leyen) agreed to further discussions over the next few days between their negotiating teams," the source said. "The PM does not want to leave any route to a possible deal untested. The PM and VDL agreed that by Sunday a firm decision should be taken about the future of the talks."