Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain signs free trade deal with Singapore

The deal with Singapore largely mirrors a standing agreement the Southeast Asian nation has with the European Union.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 09:32 IST
Britain signs free trade deal with Singapore

Britain signed a free trade deal with Singapore on Thursday, the latest in a series of agreements Britain is trying to broker around the globe as it prepares to end its transition out of the European Union on Dec. 31.

Britain's secretary of state of international trade Liz Truss and Singapore's trade minister Chan Chun Sing signed the deal at a ceremony in the Southeast Asian city-state. The Singapore deal comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union's chief executive gave themselves until the end of the weekend to seal a new trade pact after failing to overcome persistent rifts.

Britain formally left the European Union at the end of January and has spent the year negotiating its future relationship with Brussels and striking trade agreements with major economies such as Japan and Canada. The deal with Singapore largely mirrors a standing agreement the Southeast Asian nation has with the European Union. But it is an important deal for Singapore, which counts Britain among its top trading partners for goods and services globally and its top investment destination in Europe.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Local Body polls: Voting for 2nd phase underway in five districts

Over 8 per cent voting was recorded till 8.00 am, an hour after the second phase of polling is underway in Kerala across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts on Thursday. Wayanad recorded highest voting percentage o...

Soccer-Italy's World Cup hero Rossi dies aged 64

Paolo Rossi, Italys goalscoring hero from their victorious 1982 World Cup campaign, has died at the age of 64.His death comes with the soccer world still in mourning for Argentina icon Diego Maradona, who passed away late last month. Italia...

FACTBOX-Soccer-Italian World Cup hero Paolo Rossi

Factbox on Italian football great Paolo Rossi, who died at the age of 64. Born Sept. 23, 1956 in Prato, ItalyEARLY YEARS Made his professional debut for Juventus in 1973 but after struggling with injuries was loaned to Como, where he made ...

Mexico agrees to buy 35 mln doses of Cansino COVID vaccine

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the health ministry had on Wednesday signed an agreement to buy 35 million doses of Chinese firm Cansino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine.Ebrard, who made the announcement on Twitter, had previously sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020