Kinnect Wins Big At Campaign South Asia Agency of The Year Awards 2020

Kinnect is proud to announce its accolades at the prestigious Campaign South Asia Agency of The Year Awards 2020. The Silver for Independent Agency of The Year and bronze for India Digital Agency of The Year reinforces the agency's strong growth trajectory on the back of its ingenious campaigns and strong client acquisitions coupled with its ability to innovate and adapt to the challenges of 2020 KinnectEDGE, the agency's talent development program that focuses heavily on its employee's personal and professional development, learning and training, bagged a bronze for Best Talent Development Program of The Year. Approaching the pandemic as a learning experience, the agency looked at the situation from the lens of an opportunity rather than a challenge. This enabled it to come out of the pandemic significantly smarter, more resilient, and focused about its role in advertising. The agency not only adapted to the new normal of working from home but also increased its benchmark of quality, dedication, and perseverance by executing result-driven work that enabled its clients to stand out. This made Kinnect 'the un-lockdownable agency' - one which brings out its best under the toughest of circumstances.

Tiding over the adversities of 2020, Kinnect witnessed strong innovation, growth, client addition and umpteen award winning campaigns. Right from executing campaigns with a strong social impact like 'Mat Kar Forward' for TikTok to 'Hum Haar Nahi Maanenge' for HDFC Bank to astute campaigns like 'Add An Ad' again for HDFC Bank and working on aspirational campaigns like Amazon Great Indian Festival and IPL 2020 for Disney+ Hotstar, the year proved to be nothing short of exhilarating. Kinnect strengthened its client roster with the additions of TikTok India, Hotstar Singapore, Himalaya Men, Too Yumm!, Nokia, Eureka Forbes, Bausch + Lomb, Old Spice, et al. The agency's wins at Campaign follow numerous others in 2020 including four awards at MMA's SMARTIES, eight award wins at afaqs! DIGIES, two wins at Brand Equity Sharks and many more About Kinnect Kinnect represents a 360-degree digital media agency that is a confluence of creative and media, of new-age marketing technology and old-school branding principles. Founded by Rohan Mehta and Chandni Shah in 2011, the agency is headquartered in Mumbai and also has a significant presence in Delhi and Bangalore. The company has an impressive clientele including Disney+ Hotstar, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tik Tok P&G Group's Ariel, Tide and Old Spice, Amazon Echo, Eureka Forbes, Bausch + Lomb, Himalaya Men, Nokia, and more. It has also designed a special program called #KinnectEDGE to create an ecosystem that provides employees with a great balance of exposure, learning & all-round growth and development.