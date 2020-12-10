Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ambuja Cements, ACC shares decline as CCI initiates investigation against cement companies

The stock of Ambuja Cements declined 2.96 per cent to Rs 245.40 during the day and ACC dipped 2.24 per cent to Rs 1,619.05 on the BSE.The Competition Commission of India CCI has initiated an investigation against cement companies in India including ACC regarding alleged anti-competitive behaviour, ACC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:43 IST
Ambuja Cements, ACC shares decline as CCI initiates investigation against cement companies
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Shares of Ambuja Cements and ACC on Thursday declined up to 3 per cent after they said fair trade regulator CCI has initiated an investigation against them and other cement companies in the country regarding alleged anti-competitive behaviour. The stock of Ambuja Cements declined 2.96 per cent to Rs 245.40 during the day and ACC dipped 2.24 per cent to Rs 1,619.05 on the BSE.

''The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has initiated an investigation against cement companies in India including ACC regarding alleged anti-competitive behaviour,'' ACC Ltd said in a regulatory filing. ACC said it is of the firm view that it has acted and continues to act in compliance with competition laws and we are fully cooperating with the investigation and providing all necessary information to the authorities.

In a separate filing, Ambuja Cements in a similar worded statement, said CCI has initiated an investigation against cement companies in India including Ambuja Cements regarding alleged anti-competitive behaviour.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Russia to prepare measures to stabilise domestic food prices after criticism by Putin

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday Russia would prepare measures to stabilise domestic food prices, a day after President Vladimir Putin criticised officials and market players over rising prices for bread, flour, sugar and s...

UK economic growth slows for sixth consecutive month

Britains economic growth slowed for a sixth consecutive month in October as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hammer hotels, restaurants and pubs. The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that gross domestic product expanded 0.4...

Russia to prepare measures to stabilise domestic food prices after criticism by Putin

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday Russia would prepare measures to stabilise domestic food prices, a day after President Vladimir Putin criticised officials and market players over rising prices for bread, flour, sugar and s...

Blaze in migrant squat near Barcelona kills at least two

Flames ripped through an abandoned warehouse occupied by scores of immigrant squatters in a Barcelona suburb, killing at least two people and injuring at least 19 overnight. The fire, which sent a huge cloud of smoke into the air, was under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020