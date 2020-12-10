Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surge in broiler prices to offset COVID impact on poultry industry in FY21: Report

The Crisil Ratings report further said the sharp improvement in broiler realisations will offset the impact of an estimated decline of 20 per cent in volumes this fiscal and as a result, industry revenues are expected to remain flat this year.Even so, the poultry industrys profitability will benefit from softer input prices in 2020-21, it noted.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:52 IST
Surge in broiler prices to offset COVID impact on poultry industry in FY21: Report

The sharp rise in broiler realisations will offset the impact of an estimated 20 per cent decline in volumes and expected to keep the poultry industry revenue flat this fiscal compared to 2019-20, according to a report. The poultry industry will shake off the woes heaped by COVID-19 pandemic and post a better performance this fiscal because of higher realisations and lower input prices, leading to a 200 basis points (bps) improvement in operating profitability despite flattish revenue, Crisil Ratings said in a report.

Better profitability and modest capital spending will help improve credit profiles for the industry players, it added. Wholesale prices of broiler chicken crashed to a low of around Rs 50 per kg in March from Rs 90 per kg in January due to fears over the spread of COVID-19 virus through poultry.

The unviable prices led to the culling of broiler birds, as costs were not being covered and the creation of a supply shock. Thereafter, with fears of the virus not being spread through poultry abating and demand outpacing supplies, prices of broiler chicken surged more than 20 per cent to Rs 90-100 per kg on average in the first half of the current fiscal as against Rs 75-80 per kg last fiscal.

Supplies took time to catch up as poultry farms waited for the monsoon to get over, thereby inflating prices, the report said, adding that broiler prices are expected to average at Rs 100-105 per kg this fiscal. The Crisil Ratings report further said the sharp improvement in broiler realisations will offset the impact of an estimated decline of 20 per cent in volumes this fiscal and as a result, industry revenues are expected to remain flat this year.

Even so, the poultry industry's profitability will benefit from softer input prices in 2020-21, it noted. The feed cost fell as maize production increased amid weaker demand from the poultry sector (which constitutes 65 per cent of demand for maize), hovering at Rs 15-16 per kg this fiscal compared to Rs 19-20 per kg last fiscal.

Lower feed costs and higher sales realisations will increase the profitability of players by at least 200 bps to over 7 per cent this financial year. ''We expect realisations to remain firm during the rest of this fiscal with the onset of festival demand in November. Even if average broiler prices decline to Rs 90 per kg in the fourth quarter, the improvement in profitability should hold given prices should still be higher on-year and feed cost remains subdued,'' Crisil Ratings director Dinesh Jain said.

Better profitability will help crank up cash accrual by 50 per cent this fiscal, which will support incremental working capital and Capex requirements, as per the report. Therefore, the capital structure of the industry is expected to strengthen with improvement in total outside liabilities to less than 0.9 times in 2020-21 from 1.16 times in FY20, the agency said.

''The credit outlook for India's poultry industry remains positive despite the pandemic aftermath. Debt protection indicators like net cash accrual to term-debt repayments and interest coverage are expected to improve to 4.5 times and 7 times this fiscal from 2.9 times and 4 times in 2019-20,'' Crisil Ratings associate director Jayashree Nandakumar said..

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Russia to prepare measures to stabilise domestic food prices after criticism by Putin

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday Russia would prepare measures to stabilise domestic food prices, a day after President Vladimir Putin criticised officials and market players over rising prices for bread, flour, sugar and s...

UK economic growth slows for sixth consecutive month

Britains economic growth slowed for a sixth consecutive month in October as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hammer hotels, restaurants and pubs. The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that gross domestic product expanded 0.4...

Russia to prepare measures to stabilise domestic food prices after criticism by Putin

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday Russia would prepare measures to stabilise domestic food prices, a day after President Vladimir Putin criticised officials and market players over rising prices for bread, flour, sugar and s...

Blaze in migrant squat near Barcelona kills at least two

Flames ripped through an abandoned warehouse occupied by scores of immigrant squatters in a Barcelona suburb, killing at least two people and injuring at least 19 overnight. The fire, which sent a huge cloud of smoke into the air, was under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020