Equitas SFB launches 3-in-1 account offering various investment options

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Thursday announced the launch of a 3-in-1 account that allows its customers to invest in a wide variety of financial products. The account will combine savings, trading and demat accounts as three financial products under one umbrella, the bank said in a release.

A 3-in-1 account is a convenient option that helps the customers keep all their banking and financial investments under one umbrella entity. The bank provides stock broking and demat services through referral arrangement with brokerage firms for trading and depository services, it said. These arrangements enable Equitas' savings bank customers to invest funds across the investment products using a single platform, it added.

''This product allows customers a secure, seamless and convenient way to invest in their choice of investment instruments including equity, FDs, govt securities and mutual fund products. ''Customers can transfer money seamlessly between their bank account when they have a 3-in-1 account with us,'' said Murali Vaidyanathan, President & Country Head- Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product & Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank. The financial products offered through the 3-in-1 account include direct equity and F&O trading, mutual fund investment across all AMCs, ETFs, corporate FDs, corporate bonds, government bonds, insurance products, National Pension Scheme (NPS) and initial public offerings (IPOs).