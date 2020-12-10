Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equitas SFB launches 3-in-1 account offering various investment options

These arrangements enable Equitas savings bank customers to invest funds across the investment products using a single platform, it added.This product allows customers a secure, seamless and convenient way to invest in their choice of investment instruments including equity, FDs, govt securities and mutual fund products.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 15:58 IST
Equitas SFB launches 3-in-1 account offering various investment options
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Thursday announced the launch of a 3-in-1 account that allows its customers to invest in a wide variety of financial products. The account will combine savings, trading and demat accounts as three financial products under one umbrella, the bank said in a release.

A 3-in-1 account is a convenient option that helps the customers keep all their banking and financial investments under one umbrella entity. The bank provides stock broking and demat services through referral arrangement with brokerage firms for trading and depository services, it said. These arrangements enable Equitas' savings bank customers to invest funds across the investment products using a single platform, it added.

''This product allows customers a secure, seamless and convenient way to invest in their choice of investment instruments including equity, FDs, govt securities and mutual fund products. ''Customers can transfer money seamlessly between their bank account when they have a 3-in-1 account with us,'' said Murali Vaidyanathan, President & Country Head- Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product & Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank. The financial products offered through the 3-in-1 account include direct equity and F&O trading, mutual fund investment across all AMCs, ETFs, corporate FDs, corporate bonds, government bonds, insurance products, National Pension Scheme (NPS) and initial public offerings (IPOs).

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four killed, five injured as vehicle rams into trailer in Jharkhand

Four people were killed and five others, including a woman, injured when the vehicle carrying them rammed into a trailer from behind in Jharkhands Dhanbad district, police said on Thursday. The accident took place late on Wednesday night wh...

Summit is moment of truth for budget impasse - Merkel

Thursdays summit of European Union leaders will show whether the bloc can agree a budget for the next seven years that includes the possibility of sanctions for countries that break the law, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.Germany has ...

3 die, 2 injured in car mishap in Noida

Three members of a family died in a car accident at sector 49 in Noida on Wednesday while two others suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred when five people were returning from a funct...

A petition to WTO – Avaaz insists for universally reachable, affordable Covid-19 vaccines

The petition was submitted ahead of a meeting on 10 December of the Council for Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights TRIPS, where WTO members intend to continue discussions on a proposal to waive certain obligations in the TRIPS Agree...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020