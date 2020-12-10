Left Menu
HCL Technologies enters Vietnam, to create digital employment opportunities

HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL) on Thursday announced its entry into Vietnam with plans to boost employment, provide resources and skill local talent to serve its global clients.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 17:59 IST
HCL Technologies enters Vietnam, to create digital employment opportunities
The company has 1.53 lakh employees operating out of 50 countries. Image Credit: ANI

HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL) on Thursday announced its entry into Vietnam with plans to boost employment, provide resources and skill local talent to serve its global clients. HCL Vietnam Company Ltd aims to foster growth and train the nation's talent pool in collaboration with local ICT and engineering institutions.

From its first delivery centre in Vietnam's capital city Hanoi, HCL said it will deliver advanced technology solutions to its global client base across several industries and verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, infrastructure, engineering and cybersecurity. HCL began its business operations in Vietnam in July with a goal to hire more than 3,000 local university graduates and experienced professionals over the next three years.

To kickstart its operations in the country, a virtual job fair is being organised for college graduates and experienced professionals on December 19. Corporate Vice President Sanjay Gupta said Vietnam and its skilled youth have the true potential to develop a robust IT industry, which is spearheading economic growth in the country.

"With our approach to valuable partnerships and our ideapreneurship culture, we are aiming to provide best-in-class digital innovation and support to our global clients with the help of the local talent pool," he said in a statement. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

