Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-French minister sneers at Amazon executive's justification of tax bill

"If a French company dared to do that, we would laugh at it," said Mounir Mahjoubi, France's former minister for digital affairs and now a lawmaker with President Emmanuel Macron's party. The comments late on Wednesday by Mahjoubi, a member of Macron's inner circle, underline the frustration of a growing number of officials when dealing with the U.S. e-commerce giant.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:06 IST
Ex-French minister sneers at Amazon executive's justification of tax bill

An ex-French minister told the head of Amazon France that he was "taking the piss" after the executive told a parliamentary committee that the company paid the French state 420 million euros ($508 million) in 2019 and had sales of 5.7 billion euros. "If a French company dared to do that, we would laugh at it," said Mounir Mahjoubi, France's former minister for digital affairs and now a lawmaker with President Emmanuel Macron's party.

The comments late on Wednesday by Mahjoubi, a member of Macron's inner circle, underline the frustration of a growing number of officials when dealing with the U.S. e-commerce giant. France has been at the forefront of an international push to force U.S. digital giants such as Amazon to pay higher taxes and submit to more regulation.

"I don't respond to insults like this," Frederic Duval, the head of Amazon France snapped back at Mahjoubi. "Amazon doesn't make a lot of profit," Duval said. "That's why it pays little tax on its profits but a lot of tax on its operations."

Mahjoubi had asked him to provide a detailed break-down of Amazon's sales in France and clear indication of the corporate taxes the firm pays in the country -- a figure Amazon declines to make public. The 420 million euros includes not only tax but also a wide range of levies including France's weighty social security payments for workers that fund the welfare system.

Mahjoubi broke the polite atmosphere that usually reigns in such meetings to accuse the Amazon boss of messing them around. Amazon's stellar success, in particular during the COVID-19 pandemic, has provoked anger and resentment at the government for failing to bring them into line on corporate taxes.

The French government asked Amazon to postpone its Black Friday discounts by a week to put small shops on a more equal footing with the e-commerce giant as France exited its second lockdown -- which it agreed to do, along with other major retailers. ($1 = 0.8261 euros)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It was a collective call to wait for theatrical release: Monisha Advani on 'Indoo Ki Jawani'

Producer Monisha Advani is thrilled that her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani, featuring actor Kiara Advani, is getting a theatrical release as she says the team always wanted the audience to experience the movie on the big-screen. Backed by E...

830 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, tally surpasses 80K

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally rose to 80,476 on Thursday with the detection of 830 fresh cases, while 12 more deaths pushed the toll to 1,332 in the state, according to a bulletinDehradun district reported a maximum of 273 new cases, Nainital...

Coronavirus: 3,824 new cases in Maha; 5,008 recover, 70 die

Maharashtras COVID-19 tally on Thursday reached 18,68,172 with the addition of 3,824 cases, a state health official said. As the virus claimed the lives of 70 patients during the day, the fatality count went up to 47,972, he said.A total of...

Longtime New Yorker cartoonist arrested on child porn charge

A well-known cartoonist for The New Yorker has been arrested on a possession of child pornography charge, police said. Danny Shanahan, 64, was arrested Wednesday at his home in Rhinebeck, New York, state police said in a news release. He wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020