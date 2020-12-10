Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Lagarde comments at ECB press conference

Q4 CONTRACTION The resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the associated containment measures are significantly restricting euro area economic activity, which is expected to have contracted in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:10 IST
The European Central Bank euro announced fresh stimulus measures broadly in line with expectations on Thursday. Following are highlights of ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments at a post-policy meeting press conference. PANDEMIC RISK

While the rebound of the economic activity in the third quarter was stronger than expected and the prospect for the rollout of vaccines are encouraging, the pandemic continues to pose serious risks to public health and to the euro area and global economies. Q4 CONTRACTION

The resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the associated containment measures are significantly restricting euro area economic activity, which is expected to have contracted in the fourth quarter of 2020. PEPP ENVELOPE USAGE

If favorable financing conditions can be maintained with asset purchase flows that do not exhaust the envelope over the net purchase horizon of the PEPP, the envelope need not be used in full. RECALIBRATED

The (PEPP) envelope can be recalibrated, if required, to maintain favorable financing conditions to help counter the negative pandemic shock to the path of inflation.

