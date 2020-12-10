Left Menu
PM to address FICCI event on Saturday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the FICCI's 93rd annual general meeting and annual convention on Saturday via video-conferencing. He will also inaugurate the virtual FICCI annual expo 2020, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Thursday.

The FICCI's annual convention will be held virtually on December 11, 12 and 14, and its theme this year is ''Inspired India''. The event will see the participation of several ministers, captains of industry, diplomats, international experts and other luminaries, the statement said.

The convention will witness various stakeholders deliberating on the implications of COVID-19 on the Indian economy, the reforms being undertaken by the government and the way forward. The FICCI annual expo 2020 will start from Friday and will continue for a year. The virtual expo will provide an opportunity to exhibitors from across the globe to showcase their products and advance their business prospects, the statement said.

