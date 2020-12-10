Lawyers permitted local train travel during morning peak hours

The Railways on Thursday announced that it has decided to permit practising lawyers and their registered clerks to travel by local trains here during morning peak hours. Earlier, lawyers and clerks had not been permitted to travel in local trains during morning peak hours between 8 am and 11 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm in the evening, as part of restrictions imposed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a joint statement issued by the Central and Western Railway, they are now permitted to travel by suburban trains during the course of the day, every day, except during the evening peak hours from 4 pm to 7 pm. It further stated that staff and registered clerks of Bombay Bar Association, Advocates' Association of Western India, Bombay Incorporated Law Society, Bombay High Court Law Library and Kirtikar Law Library are also permitted to travel by suburban trains, except during evening peak hours.

The railway authorities have also urged passengers who have been permitted to travel in suburban trains to follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19..