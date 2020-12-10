LG suggests nodal officer for New Delhi rly station redevelopment project

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday advised officials to notify a nodal officer to ensure seamless coordination and monthly meetings to facilitate the New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment project. Baijal chaired the first meeting of the apex committee to oversee and facilitate redevelopment of the station under the National TOD (Transit Oriented Development) policy.

The ambitious project will certainly transform the urban landscape of Delhi and greatly enhance the aesthetic, living and travelling experience of the citizens, Baijal said. ''Advised CS, Delhi and VC DDA to notify a nodal officer to ensure seamless coordination. Emphasized on conduct of monthly meetings to facilitate effective project implementation by way of speedy resolution of issues cutting across agencies,'' he said in a series of tweets.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is handling the project to redevelop an area of five lakh square metres at the New Delhi station and another 2.6 lakh square metres surrounding it for commercial purposes. The organisation had earlier said the project was likely to be completed in around four years.

The New Delhi Railway Station, the largest and busiest one with 4.5 lakh daily footfalls, handled around 400 trains per day before the pandemic struck..