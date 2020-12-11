Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czechs set for record $4.6 bln tax break after upper house approves compromise bill

The Senate voted on Thursday to reduce taxes by about 100 billion crowns ($4.61 billion) next year, or about 1.7% of gross domestic product, a reduction from a lower-house version that would have offered a roughly 130 billion tax cut.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 11-12-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 01:19 IST
Czechs set for record $4.6 bln tax break after upper house approves compromise bill

The Czech Republic inched close on Thursday to a record tax break the government says will help overcome economic pain from the coronavirus crisis but which opponents criticise for undermining the budget and helping mainly richer Czechs. The Senate voted on Thursday to reduce taxes by about 100 billion crowns ($4.61 billion) next year, or about 1.7% of gross domestic product, a reduction from a lower-house version that would have offered a roughly 130 billion tax cut. The tax reductions will be larger in 2022 than in 2021.

That means the Senate version will go for a re-vote in the lower house, where it stands a high chance of approval according to parties' stated positions and consent given on Thursday by Finance Minister Alena Schillerova. Central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok has said fiscal expansion would bring closer normalisation of monetary policy although no quick reaction was needed.

Critics have said the cut was a political move ahead of an election planned for October next year, but part of the opposition voted for the bill. The Finance Ministry has argued the country, with government debt seen at 39.4% of GDP at end-2020, had enough fiscal space for stimulus.

The main part of the bill reduces the main personal income tax rate for employees to 15% from 20.1%, and raises the flat tax-deduction sum for every taxpayer by 3,000 crowns next year and another 3,000 in 2022. Top wage earners will pay 23% on pre-tax income exceeding four times the average wage, or around 140,000 crowns ($6,436.78) per month. The bill also allows companies faster asset write-offs.

The loss of revenue will mainly impact the central state budget next year, raising the deficit so far planned at 320 billion crowns. A small part of the impact will be borne by regional and local budgets. Prior to the tax cut, the government was planning an overall public sector deficit of 4.9% of gross domestic product next year, after 6.4% this year.

($1 = 21.7410 Czech crowns)

Also Read: Czechs target 2038 to phase out coal as energy source

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street shakes off labor market data with stimulus in focus

Major averages closed on Thursday with a rebound from early lows as investors looked for signs of progress in fiscal stimulus talks to support the economy after labor market data showed a jump in jobless claims.Stocks on Wall Street opened ...

$1.44 billion plan to respond to Venezuela refugee and migrant needs

Many refugees, migrants and their host communities now face multiple challenges that have worsened their already precarious situation, the agencies said.80 of 5.4M refugees and migrants from are hosted by Latin American and Caribbean cou...

UK's Johnson says 'strong possibility' of no-deal split in EU trading ties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a strong possibility Britain and the EU would fail to strike a new trade deal, but vowed to do whatever he could to avoid a tumultuous split in three weeks.The European Union a...

U.S. COVID-19 deaths smash daily record, spurring pleas to trim back Christmas

The daily U.S. COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 3,000 for the first time, prompting pleas for Americans to scale back Christmas plans even with vaccines on the cusp of winning regulatory approval. COVID-19 deaths reached 3,253 on Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020