PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Ferrari chief Camilleri to retire with immediate effect https://on.ft.com/3gMIdtn UK's first gigafactory to provide 2.6 bln pound boost for 'red wall' town https://on.ft.com/3n9c41d

Test and trace system falling short, finds UK spending watchdog https://on.ft.com/2ICSaNf Overview

Ferrari NV's Chief Executive Officer Louis Camilleri has retired from the company for personal reasons with immediate effect, just two years after taking on the role. BritishVolt will build United Kingdom's first gigafactory in Blyth, in a boost for north-east England and the government's aim of creating a homegrown electric car industry.

Britain's spending watchdog said on Friday that country's test and trace system needs to make major changes if it is to play a valuable role in suppressing coronavirus infections. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)