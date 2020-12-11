Hina Nagarajan to take over as USL's Managing Director and CEO

United Spirits Ltd (USL) has said that Hina Nagarajan, currently Managing Director for its Africa regional markets, will be the CEO designate from April 1 next year. From July 1, she will take over as Managing Director and CEO of USL and also join the Diageo executive committee reporting to John Kennedy, President of Diageo Europe and India.

Incumbent Anand Kripalu will step down from June 30 after nearly eight years at USL, the largest Indian spirits company involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of beverage alcohol, producing and selling around 82 million cases of Scotch whisky, IMFL whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, gin and wine annually. The company has a portfolio of premium brands like Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Smirnoff, Antiquity, Signature, Royal Challenge and McDowell's No. 1 among others. It has 16 own manufacturing facilities across 10 states and one union territory in India.

Following Diageo's acquisition of USL, Kripalu led the full integration of USL and has reignited the market's portfolio strategy. Since joining Diageo in the summer of 2018, Nagarajan has led Diageo's Africa regional markets comprising operations in Ghana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, the Indian Ocean, Angola and several other countries.

She is known for her passion and drive to deliver results and her ability to build strong teams that deliver outstanding outcomes, with a strong commitment to Diageo standards and compliance, the company said in a statement. Nagarajan will move to Bengaluru in April and work closely with Kripalu to ensure a smooth transition.

