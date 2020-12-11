Left Menu
Dehradun adds Electric Bus footprint with Olectra

DEHRADUN, India, Dec. 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- In a first-of-its-kind move, the citizens of Dehradun will be now able to travel in Zero Emission and noiseless Electric Buses from Olectra Greentech Limited, a leading player in Electric Public Transport System in India.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a first-of-its-kind move, the citizens of Dehradun will be now able to travel in Zero Emission and noiseless Electric Buses from Olectra Greentech Limited, a leading player in Electric Public Transport System in India. Honourable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat, flagged off these buses on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, ''We are planning to start these 30 eco-friendly electric buses in this financial year. These buses will run in the hill terrains of Dehradun, Mussoorie, Rishikesh and Haridwar,'' he said. These 9-Meter Air-Conditioned buses have a seating capacity of 25+Wheelchair+Driver with electronically controlled air suspension to ensure a comfortable ride to the passengers. The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters, a hydraulic wheelchair ramp facility for differently-abled and elderly people, Emergency button and USB Sockets too. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery installed in the bus enables it to travel up to 180 KMs on a single charge depending on traffic conditions. The technologically advanced electric bus has a regenerative braking system which allows the bus to recover part of the kinetic energy lost in braking. The high-power AC charging system enables the battery to get fully recharged in between 3-4 hours. Olectra is proud to operate its state-of-the-art electric buses in one more state in the country. Their buses would now contribute to preserving the rich ecology of Uttarakhand. Olectra is committed to its efforts to reduce the pollution levels through an efficient Electric Public Transport System. Olectra is sure that, like other states, their 30 buses will be successful in the state. Their Electric buses have already proved its reliability and efficiency as it has been successfully deployed at Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad and Kerala.

The Gujarat Chief minister Sri Vijay Rupani will flag-off Olectra Electric bus trial run on Saturday, 12th December. The company will supply 150 9-Meter Air-Conditioned buses to Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) in a phased manner. Olectra is also going to supply 25 buses to Silvasa. The trial run of these buses is scheduled next week. Olectra Greentech has an order book of 775 buses under FAME-II from various states. These buses are to be supplied in a phased manner. Olectra has delivered over 280 buses to various states as of now. Olectra Electric buses have completed over two crore Kms on Indian roads and have reduced CO2 emissions of around 13000 tonnes till now, which would have required one lakh trees instead. Olectra bus has a record of travelling high hill terrain, Manali to Rohtang pass, and enters the Limca Book of Records. Olectra Greentech limited is the major player in the sector and grabbed about 20 per cent of the sanctioned 5595 buses under FAME-II. About Olectra Greentech Limited (A Group Company of MEIL) Established in 2000, Olectra Greentech Limited (a public listed company) - part of MEIL Group, pioneered the introduction of electric buses in India in 2015. It is also the largest manufacturer in India for Silicone Rubber/Composite Insulators for power transmission and distribution networks.

