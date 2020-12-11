Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Friday fell by 0.7 per cent to Rs 220.65 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 1.55, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 220.65 per kg in 2,613 lots

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.