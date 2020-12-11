EU Commission to propose EU green bond standard by June, EU leaders say

EU Commission to propose EU green bond standard by June, EU leaders sayReuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:34 IST
The European Commission has been tasked to make a legal proposal for an EU green bond standard by June, EU leaders said in a statement on Friday after a two-day sumit in Brussels.
Spurred by growing investor interest in assets to fund environmentally-friendly spending, the market for green bonds has expanded rapidly in recent years with about $250 billion sold globally last year, or 3.5% of global bond issuance.