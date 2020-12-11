No proposal to run daily chartered trips of NMR: S Railway

Amid the controversy over reports of privatization of Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR), Southern Railway again clarified that there was no proposal as of now for running chartered trips on a daily basis. There have been media reports of a firm running the chartered special trains from Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam and back from January 2021, the Salem division of the railway said in a press release on Friday.

Various political parties and social organizations have objected to the running of the special trains last weekend, saying this was the first step for privatization of the route, the release said. The railway had already issued a clarification in this regard.