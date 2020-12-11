APL Apollo Unveils Low Diameter High Thickness Steel Tubes, "Apollo Mechanical"

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL Apollo), one of the leading branded steel tubes manufacturers, has launched 'Apollo Mechanical', a wide range of Low Diameter High Thickness steel tubes for use in heavy duty applications. Tough, long lasting and robust, Apollo Mechanical tubes are unique size tubes that offer high strength, uniformity and cost effectiveness at the same time. Apollo Mechanical tubes boast immense mechanical capabilities owing to their sturdy built. An unrivalled innovation Apollo Mechanical tubes are ideal for applications that require higher load bearing capacity, hardness and toughness like agricultural machineries, lifting & handling equipments, industrial instruments, among others.

Announcing the launch of 'Apollo Mechanical tubes', Sanjay Gupta, CMD, APL Apollo said, "Apollo Mechanical tubes are our most talked about technological innovation that provides enhanced load bearing capacity, hardness, toughness and the ability to withstand maximum stress making them ideal for use in industrial instruments, machineries and lifting & handling equipments. Over the years, authentic and robust R&D capabilities have been the key driving force behind our ever-growing ability to create new products and adopt new applications." Apollo Mechanical tubes are used in Cultivator, Rotavator, Harvester, Tower Crane Mast Section, Mobile Gantry Crane, Spreader Beam, Monorail Crane, Hydraulic Cylinder, Axle, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Frame, Heavy Duty Chain Conveyor, and various such mechanical applications. Moreover, their pleasing surface finish, rigid dimensional tolerance, uniform strength and durability coupled with greater ease of fabrication altogether offer flexibility to the designers and engineers.

Produced from heavy-duty tube mills, Apollo Mechanical tubes are manufactured using high frequency induction welding and they pass through stringent quality checks at each stage to provide the valued customers the much-needed assurance about durability, performance and efficiency. Offered at a competitive price, "Apollo Mechanical" tubes are available in a wide range of sizes.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)