Left Menu
Development News Edition

APL Apollo Unveils Low Diameter High Thickness Steel Tubes, "Apollo Mechanical"

APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL Apollo), one of the leading branded steel tubes manufacturers, has launched 'Apollo Mechanical', a wide range of Low Diameter High Thickness steel tubes for use in heavy duty applications. Tough, long lasting and robust, Apollo Mechanical tubes are unique size tubes that offer high strength, uniformity and cost effectiveness at the same time.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:23 IST
APL Apollo Unveils Low Diameter High Thickness Steel Tubes, "Apollo Mechanical"
Apollo Mechanical. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL Apollo), one of the leading branded steel tubes manufacturers, has launched 'Apollo Mechanical', a wide range of Low Diameter High Thickness steel tubes for use in heavy duty applications. Tough, long lasting and robust, Apollo Mechanical tubes are unique size tubes that offer high strength, uniformity and cost effectiveness at the same time. Apollo Mechanical tubes boast immense mechanical capabilities owing to their sturdy built. An unrivalled innovation Apollo Mechanical tubes are ideal for applications that require higher load bearing capacity, hardness and toughness like agricultural machineries, lifting & handling equipments, industrial instruments, among others.

Announcing the launch of 'Apollo Mechanical tubes', Sanjay Gupta, CMD, APL Apollo said, "Apollo Mechanical tubes are our most talked about technological innovation that provides enhanced load bearing capacity, hardness, toughness and the ability to withstand maximum stress making them ideal for use in industrial instruments, machineries and lifting & handling equipments. Over the years, authentic and robust R&D capabilities have been the key driving force behind our ever-growing ability to create new products and adopt new applications." Apollo Mechanical tubes are used in Cultivator, Rotavator, Harvester, Tower Crane Mast Section, Mobile Gantry Crane, Spreader Beam, Monorail Crane, Hydraulic Cylinder, Axle, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Frame, Heavy Duty Chain Conveyor, and various such mechanical applications. Moreover, their pleasing surface finish, rigid dimensional tolerance, uniform strength and durability coupled with greater ease of fabrication altogether offer flexibility to the designers and engineers.

Produced from heavy-duty tube mills, Apollo Mechanical tubes are manufactured using high frequency induction welding and they pass through stringent quality checks at each stage to provide the valued customers the much-needed assurance about durability, performance and efficiency. Offered at a competitive price, "Apollo Mechanical" tubes are available in a wide range of sizes.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha:OPDs, clinics briefly shut in support of IMA protest call

Doctors affiliated to the IMA in Maharashtra kept the dispensaries, OPDs and clinics shut for some time on Friday in support of the organisations call for protest against the Centres move allowing post-graduate Ayurveda practitioners to be ...

Norway may close access to its waters to EU, British fishing vessels from Jan 1

Norway may close access to its fishing waters to European and British vessels from Jan. 1, its fisheries minister said on Friday, because the trilateral fisheries deal Oslo wants with the European Union and Britain is not yet concluded. Nor...

I'm not sure Russian doping issue can be resolved in 'near future': World Athletics chief

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe on Friday said he wants suspended Russia to return as an accountable and responsible member federation but he is not sure of resolving the countrys doping-related issue in the near future. Russia was ...

Soccer-Ukraine appeal to CAS over forfeiture of game against Switzerland

Ukraines FA UAF is appealing against UEFAs decision to award Switzerland a 3-0 win in their Nations League encounter in November, following positive COVID-19 tests in the Ukraine team, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020