Mangaluru-Mysuru flight service inaugurated
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:39 IST
The Mangaluru-Mysuru flight service from Alliance Air was inaugurated on Friday. The airline, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, operated the maiden flight with 41 passengers from Mangaluru.
The plane would depart from Mysuru at 11.20 PM and arrive in Mangaluru at 12.30 PM, a press release said here. The return flight would depart from Mangaluru at 12.55 PM and arrive at Mysuru at 1.55 PM, the release said.
The non-UDAN flight service would be functional on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, it said. UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) is a regional connectivity scheme launched by the Central government with a vision to make air travel affordable.
The connectivity between Mangaluru and Mysuru is significant as the latter is home to nearly 65,000 people or around 12,000 families and also a number of entrepreneurs having business interests across the two regions. The new flight service has been welcomed by stakeholders from the tourism and hospitality sectors and various trade bodies.