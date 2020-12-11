Left Menu
Mangaluru-Mysuru flight service inaugurated

The Mangaluru-Mysuru flight service from Alliance Air was inaugurated on Friday. The return flight would depart from Mangaluru at 12.55 PM and arrive at Mysuru at 1.55 PM, the release said.The non-UDAN flight service would be functional on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, it said.

The Mangaluru-Mysuru flight service from Alliance Air was inaugurated on Friday. The airline, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, operated the maiden flight with 41 passengers from Mangaluru.

The plane would depart from Mysuru at 11.20 PM and arrive in Mangaluru at 12.30 PM, a press release said here. The return flight would depart from Mangaluru at 12.55 PM and arrive at Mysuru at 1.55 PM, the release said.

The non-UDAN flight service would be functional on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, it said. UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) is a regional connectivity scheme launched by the Central government with a vision to make air travel affordable.

The connectivity between Mangaluru and Mysuru is significant as the latter is home to nearly 65,000 people or around 12,000 families and also a number of entrepreneurs having business interests across the two regions. The new flight service has been welcomed by stakeholders from the tourism and hospitality sectors and various trade bodies.

