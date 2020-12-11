Two killed as truck hits motorcycle

Two killed as truck hits motorcyclePTI | Medininagar | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:45 IST
Two persons were killed whentheir motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Jharkhand'sPalamu district on Friday, police said
According to the police, the two persons werereturning to their home after attending a wedding ceremonywhen their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck nearTenduashara on the Medininagar-Aurangabad Road, about 70 kmfrom here
Both the persons died on the spot, police said, addingthat the bodies have been sent to Medininarai Medical CollegeHospital, Medininagar for post-mortem.