Two killed as truck hits motorcycle

Two persons were killed whentheir motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Jharkhand'sPalamu district on Friday, police said

According to the police, the two persons werereturning to their home after attending a wedding ceremonywhen their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck nearTenduashara on the Medininagar-Aurangabad Road, about 70 kmfrom here

Both the persons died on the spot, police said, addingthat the bodies have been sent to Medininarai Medical CollegeHospital, Medininagar for post-mortem.