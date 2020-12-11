Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Bank of India to raise up to Rs 1,500cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:01 IST
Union Bank of India to raise up to Rs 1,500cr

State-run Union Bank of India on Friday said it will issue Basel-III compliant bonds to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore. ''The bank is issuing Basel III compliant perpetual debt instruments in the nature of debentures eligible for inclusion in additional tier I capital of Rs 500 crore with green shoe option up to Rs 1,000 crore (maximum of Rs 1,500 crore) on private placement basis,'' it said in a regulatory filing.

Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date and hence may be treated as equity, not as debt. The coupon on the bonds is fixed at 8.73 per cent per annum.

The bonds are rated IND AA/ Stable by India Rating & Research and BWR AA/Negative by Brickwork Rating India..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO expects decisions on Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines in weeks

The World Health Organization expects to make decisions on whether to give emergency use approval to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca in coming weeks, its chief scientist said on Friday.Soumya Swaminathan said the glob...

ISL 7: Hyderabad FC maintain unbeaten streak, play out 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan

Hyderabad FC remained unbeaten in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League ISL following their 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium, on Friday. Manvir Singh 54 had put ATKMB in the driving seat before they succum...

ICC prosecutor seeks full investigation into Nigerian conflict

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Friday said she would seek a full investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed during Nigerias conflict with the Islamist rebel group Boko Haram...

'I'm immensely proud': Bhumi Pednekar after release of Durgamati

As her much-anticipated horror-thriller film Durgamati is released, Bollywood star Bhumi Padnekar talks about how playing the most daunting double role turned out to be the most special character for her career. Pednekar, who played the lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020