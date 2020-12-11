Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St drops as stimulus delay weighs; Disney soars

Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Friday and were set to register their worst week since late October, as doubts over fresh economic stimulus dented confidence, even as regulators inched toward emergency use approval of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:54 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St drops as stimulus delay weighs; Disney soars
Representative image. Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Friday and were set to register their worst week since late October, as doubts over fresh economic stimulus dented confidence, even as regulators inched toward emergency use approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. A 13% jump in the shares of Walt Disney Co helped limit losses on the Dow, as the media company announced a heavy slate of new shows for its streaming services and said it expects as many as 350 million global subscribers by the end of fiscal 2024.

Ten of the 11 major S&P indexes were lower in afternoon trading, with energy and financials among the biggest decliners, while the communication services index remained a bright spot. With daily coronavirus death tolls at alarming levels, fresh business restrictions in many U.S. states and increasing layoffs, investors are counting on more fiscal relief to sustain a nascent economic recovery as most government aid has dried up.

However, alternating headlines on progress toward a stimulus deal have kept investors on edge, after optimism over a working vaccine pushed Wall Street's main indexes to record highs this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday raised the possibility of stimulus negotiations dragging on through Christmas.

"Investors are wondering what is it that Congress needs to hear before they decide to act ... their focus is more on politics than it is on the American economy," said CFRA Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall. "The economy is not getting stronger and it needs at least a short-term shot in the arm."

While recent data has showed a faltering recovery in the labor market, a survey from the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumer sentiment improved more than expected in November. "The synchronized effort (fiscal and monetary policy) and the vaccine should be a powerful combination to have a year of meaningful economic expansion," said Marco Pirondini, U.S. head of equities at Amundi Pioneer Asset Management.

At 11:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 134.01 points, or 0.45%, to 29,865.25, the S&P 500 lost 28.87 points, or 0.79%, to 3,639.23, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 125.49 points, or 1.01%, to 12,280.32. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to issue an emergency use authorization for Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine later in the day, the New York Times reported.

The U.S. drugmaker's shares, however, gave up premarket gains and fell about 1.5%. Qualcomm Inc fell 8% and was among the top decliners on the benchmark S&P 500, following a Bloomberg News report that Apple has started building its own cellular modem for future devices, a move that would replace components from the chipmaker.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.9-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.9-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted seven new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 227 new highs and 18 new lows.

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Sanofi/GSK plan late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials after safety data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports of killings, abductions of Eritrean refugees "overwhelming" - UN

The head of the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday it had received an overwhelming number of reports of Eritrean refugees in Tigray, Ethiopia being killed, abducted or forcibly returned to Eritrea over the last month.If confirmed, these act...

France may let ski resorts reopen on Jan. 7, minister says

The French government will let ski resorts reopen lifts on Jan. 7 if the COVID-19 situation allows, a minister said on Friday after Prime Minister Jean Castex met resort representatives.Jan. 7 is a possibility, as long as conditions allow t...

Mexico adds nearly 149,000 formal jobs in November

The Mexican Social Security Institute IMSS said on Friday that 148,719 tax-paying jobs registered with the institute were added in the month of November.Mexico shed some 1.1 million jobs registered with the IMSS between March and July due t...

1.63 lakh GST registrations cancelled due to non filing of GSTR-3B returns

By Shailesh Yadav To handle the menace of fake firms, fly-by-night operators, and circular trading entities, the Goods and Service Tax GST field formations have cancelled 1,63,042 registrations in the month of October and November this year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020