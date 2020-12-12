Left Menu
ECoR carried 6.44 MT freight in first 10 days of December

The freight also included 4.63 mt of fertilizer, 1.98 mt of container, 1.76 mt of food grains, 1.74 mt of petroleum products and 13.75 mt of other commodities.To achieve this loading during the first 10 days of this month, ECoR utilised 177 rakes per day as against 157.9 rakes during the corresponding period of last financial year.

12-12-2020
East Coast Railway has carried 6.44 million tonne of freight in the first 10-days of this month registering 12.5 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period of 2019, an ECoR statement said. In the first 10 days of December, 2019, ECoR had loaded 5.73 million tonne of freight, it said.

Up to December 10 in the current financial year, ECoR has carried 130.16 million tonne of freight including 72.99 MT of Coal, 17.36 MT of Iron Ore, 11.08 MT of Iron and Steel and 4.87 mt of raw materials for steel plants. The freight also included 4.63 mt of fertilizer, 1.98 mt of container, 1.76 mt of food grains, 1.74 mt of petroleum products and 13.75 mt of other commodities.

To achieve this loading during the first 10 days of this month, ECoR utilised 177 rakes per day as against 157.9 rakes during the corresponding period of last financial year. Similarly, from April 1 up to December 10, 2020, ECoR has utilised about 142 rakes per day and aims to load more rakes to achieve the goal, it said.

During the period April 1 to December 10 this year, ECoR has utilised 40.7 rakes per day in Talcher area, 19.2 rakes in Paradip area, 13.4 rakes in Dhamara area, 13.9 in Vizag area, 8.4 in Gangavaram area, 6.3 in Keonjhar Nayagarh area, 9.6 in KK Line, 14.3 in Steel Plants areas, 6.7 in Aluminium Plants areas and 9.8 rakes per day in other areas of its jurisdiction. This was achieved despite lockdown and closure as well as reduced workforce in industries and in mineral units under ECoR jurisdiction. To achieve this remarkable performance, it utilised its manpower and rolling stock items with proper planning and coordination with government sectors and industries, the statement said.

Apart from this, the Business Development Units of ECoR integrating innovative policy making with stability and certainty in the logistics sectors by attracting new avenues for modal transit from rail to road, it said..

