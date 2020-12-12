Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meet Subhash Gurjar, the new face in the Indian Startup fraternity

Most of us dreamt about creating a better world for everyone. Some succeed and some fail What are the traits of the ones who succeed? Read the story of a visionary and brilliant mind Subhash Gurjar from Karauli Rajasthan to understand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 12:45 IST
Meet Subhash Gurjar, the new face in the Indian Startup fraternity
Subhash Gurjar. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI/Digpu): Most of us dreamt about creating a better world for everyone. Some succeed and some fail What are the traits of the ones who succeed? Read the story of a visionary and brilliant mind Subhash Gurjar from Karauli Rajasthan to understand. Hailing from a small-town Subhash Gurjar has become an inspiration to many. Son of army personnel Late Shri Bharat Singh, he got into Army school where he got an exposure of learning different cultures of India as schools was having students from every state of contrary and since the school was managed by Ministry of defence so discipline, time management and love for the country came by default. He was inspired by his family. Subhash admired his father and followed his footsteps. Being the eldest in the family and a smart student he started taking tuitions when he was in class 11th which gives him a sense of responsibility and self-dependency.

In his early age, he understood the value of discipline and while studying for his graduation in Commerce college of Jaipur, he started an Institution called "Success Commerce Horizon". He worked hard and he had as much as 80 students in the first year of opening and it became a successful business for him while he was studying for his graduation. After completing his MBA in Finance and Marketing, he was inducted into ICICI Bank as Unit Manager. But his passion for the acquiring and imparting education gave him way back in the industry. Subhash Gurjar got an offer from Shekhawati Education City and was asked to take the role of Director Administration. After working in an educational group for a long period, he understood the value of technology and moved to Ascent Technology Consulting as Vice President Products and Operation. It is a company that deals with the fintech industry through financial control and business continuity.

"I have learnt through my experience that hard work may be the key to success but discipline is the pathway to that door. I have seen that in my family and I see that in my team", said Subhash Gurjar. His growth and his exposure to the variety of industries he became aware of the gap between industry expectations and available skill sets of manpower. He envisions to fill that gap and create a better world for both 'the industry and the human resource'. He envisions to create a financial ecosystem for MSMEs and small business houses which will cover all aspects of the financial world which includes compliances, consultancy and product.

While sharing his future plans " There is something unique on the way and my team is working hard on the same. It will be launched in the new financial year. At this point, we can only share that this idea will make life easy for businesses for their day-to-day operations and compliances. Stay safe and healthy in this pandemic time." This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM assures farmers on agri reforms, says govt committed to their welfare

As farmers vowed to expand their protests over new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured them that his government was committed to their welfare and that the legislations were aimed at giving them alternate markets to ...

Russia reports 28,137 new coronavirus cases, 560 deaths

Russia confirmed 28,137 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Saturday, including 6,622 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,625,848 since the pandemic began.Authorities said 560 people had died overnight, taking the official ...

Swiss freeze assets of Belarus leader Lukashenko

Switzerland has frozen the financial assets of the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, following the violent aftermath of the elections in the east European country. Lukashenko and son Viktor are among 15 people banned from entering...

Sports News Roundup: Athletes must take their place in the vaccine queue, says Coe; Soccer-Seasoned Seattle seek third MLS Cup title in five years and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Athletes must take their place in the vaccine queue, says CoeHealthy Athletes should take their place in the COVID-19 vaccine queue behind people with more pressing needs despite events s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020