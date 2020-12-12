2 die as truck hits van

Two persons died and six were injured when the van in which they were travelling overturned after it was hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Saturday. The accident occurred on Friday night at a village in Garwar block. The passengers of the van returning from a wedding, according to police.

Rameshwar Rajbhar (58) and van driver Shivkumar Chauhan (52) lost their lives, while the injured have been sent to the district hospital, police said. The truck driver is absconding and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, police said.