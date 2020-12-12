Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 die as truck hits van

The passengers of the van returning from a wedding, according to police.Rameshwar Rajbhar 58 and van driver Shivkumar Chauhan 52 lost their lives, while the injured have been sent to the district hospital, police said. The truck driver is absconding and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 12-12-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 13:21 IST
2 die as truck hits van
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two persons died and six were injured when the van in which they were travelling overturned after it was hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Saturday. The accident occurred on Friday night at a village in Garwar block. The passengers of the van returning from a wedding, according to police.

Rameshwar Rajbhar (58) and van driver Shivkumar Chauhan (52) lost their lives, while the injured have been sent to the district hospital, police said. The truck driver is absconding and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM assures farmers on agri reforms, says govt committed to their welfare

As farmers vowed to expand their protests over new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured them that his government was committed to their welfare and that the legislations were aimed at giving them alternate markets to ...

Russia reports 28,137 new coronavirus cases, 560 deaths

Russia confirmed 28,137 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Saturday, including 6,622 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,625,848 since the pandemic began.Authorities said 560 people had died overnight, taking the official ...

Swiss freeze assets of Belarus leader Lukashenko

Switzerland has frozen the financial assets of the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, following the violent aftermath of the elections in the east European country. Lukashenko and son Viktor are among 15 people banned from entering...

Sports News Roundup: Athletes must take their place in the vaccine queue, says Coe; Soccer-Seasoned Seattle seek third MLS Cup title in five years and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Athletes must take their place in the vaccine queue, says CoeHealthy Athletes should take their place in the COVID-19 vaccine queue behind people with more pressing needs despite events s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020