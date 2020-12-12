Eight injured in fire accident in chemical factory

Eight injured in fire accident in chemical factoryPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-12-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 16:03 IST
Eight people were injured in a fire accident in a chemical factory in Sangareddy district, neighboring Hyderabad, on Saturday. The blaze was almost brought under control and efforts to fully douse the fire were on, police said.
The injured have been shifted to hospital, they said, adding further details would be known after the fire-fighting operation is over. Television footage showed fire and smoke emanating from the scene soon after the incident.