Left Menu
Development News Edition

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

The airline will operate a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft between the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and its hometown hub at the OHare International Airport in Chicago.With the introduction of the service, United will operate four daily nonstop flights from India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 16:14 IST
United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

United Airlines inaugurated on Saturday a daily non-stop flight between Delhi and Chicago, according to a company statement. The airline will operate a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft between the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and its hometown hub at the O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

With the introduction of the service, United will operate four daily nonstop flights from India. ''The airline additionally operates daily year-round services from Mumbai and New Delhi to New York/Newark, and from New Delhi to San Francisco,'' the statement said.

United also expects to introduce a new daily nonstop service between Bengaluru and San Francisco from May 8 next year, it said. Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the air bubble arrangements formed between India and around 22 countries since July. PTI DSP SMN SMN.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia reports 1,937 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, December 12 ANIXinhua Malaysia reported 1,937 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 82,246, the health ministry said on Saturday. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press...

Celebratory firing during MP marriage kills 12-year-old boy

A 12-year-old boy was killed in celebratory firing at a marriage function in Laharchi village in Madhya Pradeshs Rajgarh district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday night when a man, who was part of the marriage proce...

Underdogs NEUFC challenging heavyweights under Gerard Nus in ISL

Underdogs in all the previous editions of Indian Super League, NorthEast United FC, under head coach Gerard Nus, have taken many by surprise this year, taking on the might of some heavyweight teams with an unbeaten record in their first fiv...

UP: 3 killed, 1 injured as car rams into SUV

Three people were killed and another injured when their car collided head-on with an SUV here, police said on SaturdayThe incident took place late on Friday night, they said. Circle Officer, Bighapur, Kripa Shankar Kanaujia said, Four peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020