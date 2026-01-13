Minnesota and Illinois Challenge Trump's Federal Officer Surge

Minnesota and Illinois have initiated lawsuits against the Trump administration, challenging a surge of immigration-enforcement officers dispatched to their states. This move follows the contentious shooting of Renee Good, a Minnesota resident, by a federal officer. The legal documents decry the federal intervention as unconstitutional and motivated by racial profiling.

The lawsuit led by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison specifically targets DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and other U.S. Immigration officials. State officials seek an immediate temporary restraining order as they prepare for a court hearing. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker similarly condemns DHS's tactics, citing concerns about excessive force and invasion of privacy.

Tensions remain high as the DHS defends its actions, accusing Minnesota leaders of shirking their duties. This federal-state conflict highlights broader political divides, with national debates over immigration enforcement and civil liberties at the forefront.

