UP: 3 killed, 1 injured as car rams into SUV

Three people were killed and another injured when their car collided head-on with an SUV here, police said on Saturday

The incident took place late on Friday night, they said. Circle Officer, Bighapur, Kripa Shankar Kanaujia said, ''Four people were seriously injured in the accident. They were taken to the district hospital, where three of them succumbed to injuries. ''The accident took place when the passengers of the car were returning from Shuklaganj after attending a marriage function.'' The deceased have been identified as Shivbabu Singh (63), Ram Naresh Singh (58) and Premnath Singh (55), all residents of Majhigava village in Unnao, police said. The fourth person has been sent to a private hospital in Kanpur for treatment.