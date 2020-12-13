Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macroeconomic data, US Fed interest rate decision to drive markets this week: Analysts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 10:46 IST
Macroeconomic data, US Fed interest rate decision to drive markets this week: Analysts

Domestic indices will track macroeconomic data announcement and global events like the US Fed interest rate decision for its movement this week, analysts said. ''This week, domestic markets will be waiting for major data points like inflation and import-export updates.

''The trend in global markets will be guided by developments in Brexit deal talks and updates on the expected US stimulus package,'' said Vinod Nair, head (research) at Geojit Financial Services. Siddhartha Khemka, head (retail research) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, ''The overall trend of the market remains positive as it is showing resilience on the back of abundant liquidity, positive developments on the vaccine front and signs of economic recovery.'' He, however, added that the market may consolidate at these levels for some time given stalemate in US stimulus and concerns over probable no-deal Brexit talk.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 1,019.46 points or 2.26 per cent. ''Indications are in favour of some consolidation in the index and it would be healthy for the markets,'' Ajit Mishra, vice-president (research) of Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Binod Modi, head (strategy) at Reliance Securities, said, ''Any possible no-deal Brexit may be a near-term headwind for the markets ahead of the December 31 deadline.'' He added that given persistent dovish tone of global central bankers, improved prospects of sound earnings growth and weak dollar index, ''we believe FPI flow should remain benign in subsequent period for domestic markets''. Brent crude oil movement and trend in rupee would also be watched by investors.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EPFO likely to credit 8.5pc interest on EPF for 2019-20 by Dec

Retirement fund body EPFO is likely to credit 8.5 per cent rate of interest for 2019-20 in the employees provident fund EPF accounts of around six crore subscribers in one go by the end of December. Earlier in September this year, the Emplo...

Soccer-Columbus coach Porter hails MVP Zelarayan after MLS Cup triumph

Columbus Crew coach Caleb Porter described midfielder Lucas Zelarayan as unbelievably special after the Argentine was named the 2020 MLS Cups Most Valuable Player MVP for inspiring their 3-0 victory over holders Seattle Sounders in the fina...

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic cuts short test flight; Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Bransons Virgin Galactic cuts short test flight from New Mexico spaceportVirgin Galactic Holdings Inc cut short a test flight of its suborbital SpaceShipTwo Unity plane on Saturday, safe...

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

A Chinese space capsule bringing back the first moon rocks in more than four decades has begun its return to Earth. The Change 5 lunar probe left the moons orbit on Sunday morning by activating four engines for about 22 minutes, the China N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020