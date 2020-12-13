Five killed after tipper lorry rams their car

Five killed after tipper lorry rams their carPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-12-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 11:48 IST
Five people were killed when a tipper lorry rammed the car they were travelling in at Gachibowli area here on Sunday, police said. The mishap occurred when the car jumped a red traffic signal early this morning.
The car took a right turn when the lorry coming from the opposite direction rammed it, killing four people on the spot, police said. Another man died without responding to treatment at a hospital.
The lorry driver sustained simple injuries.