More than 180 mn videos created in 14 languages this year on platform: Bolo Indya

Short video platform Bolo Indya has said more than 180 million videos were created on its platform this year in 14 languages across topics like comedy, fitness and others. Also, the content created clocked 3.1 billion shares on WhatsApp and Telegram.

''Over 180 million short videos were created on Bolo Indya with over 780 million hours of video played on the platform which got more than 3.1 billion WhatsApp shares this year,'' Bolo Indya said in its 2020 Trends report. It added that the video content is motivated by features and tools that the platform offers for creators around earning through Bolo Meets.

Hindi led short video creation with 37.5 per cent share, followed by Tamil and Telugu contributing together to another 33 per cent, it said. Comedy topped the trend with over 27 per cent users creating or sharing content on the genre this year. Conversations on Fitness and Entertainment were also high with over 17 per cent and 16 per cent content coming from the genres, respectively.

Astrology and Relationships emerged as the categories with highest returning user percentage of 91 per cent and 87 per cent, respectively. The platform witnessed the highest traffic on June 30 this year (post Tiktok ban), and the highest number of content pieces shares happened on September 19 (inaugural day of IPL) and November 14 (Diwali), the report said.

In 2020, Bolo Indya witnessed steep growth in the number of short video content creators as the number jumped from 75,000 at the start of the year to over 2.7 million at present. More than 90,000 short video content creators on Bolo Indya crossed 2.5 lakh followers while over 750 have more than 10 lakh followers. Maximum followers for a creator stood at 2.4 million in 2020.

''Creators cumulatively earned north of Rs 1.7 crore in 2020 through Bolo Meets, and took their average earnings up to Rs 60,000 per month on an average. Maximum earning by a creator in a month in 2020 was Rs 1.1 lakh,'' the report said. Varun Saxena, co-founder and CEO of Bolo Indya said the platform has carved out a unique place for itself as a consumer internet platform with Bolo Meets as a differentiator.

''With the high engagement rate which our content creators have, we are also seeing high traction of brands, music labels and production houses already reaching out to us to explore partnerships with our super stars,'' he added..