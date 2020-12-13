Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Cannot consider transport workers' demand to be treated as govt employees"

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-12-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 15:27 IST
"Cannot consider transport workers' demand to be treated as govt employees"
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Sunday ruled out considering striking transport workers' demands to be treated as government employees, but said all legitimate needs within financial limitations are being looked into. He said the option of deploying private bus operators was being examined to minimise the hardship faced by commuters till the issue was resolved.

''...Certain things are difficult.We have to do things within our financial limitations. Already the government has been hit because of COVID-19 and there are financial constraints. We are thinking about giving them (employees) what can be given legitimately,'' Savadi, who is also the Transport Minister, said.

Speaking to reporters ahead of meeting workers' representatives here, he said some legitimate demands can be fulfilled as he expressed hope that the stalemate would be resolved and buses will start operating soon. ''Their demand of being considered as government employees is not possible as it is difficult.

There are several other corporations in the state with similar demands and if we do it now, it will open a pandora's box as others are ready with a petition. Most part of the government's revenue will have to be spent on them if it happens,'' he added.

The employees major demands are that they be brought under the governments payroll, provided the same privilges/ incentives as government employees and compensation of Rs 30 lakh to those who died during Covid duty. Asked why the government was not imposing Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) on the workers, he said they are like family and the government did not want to use such harsh measures on them now.

''They are our staff, we want to convince them. ESMA is like Brahmastra, we don't want to use it immediately.. there is no question of it.. I have trust in our employees, it (strike) will end,'' he said. With public transport services coming to a grinding halt across the state, lakhs of commuters, who depend on buses for their daily commute, have been hit.

Meanwhile, official sources said a limited number of buses operated on Sunday in some parts of Bengaluru and various parts of the state. p The minister said that GOVT IS CONSDIERNG PROVDING CERTAIN PERMIT RELAXTIONS FOR PVT BUS certain relaxations would be given to private bus operators to run their vehicles to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience. ''I have already held discussions with the Commissioner (transport) in this regard and necessary steps will be taken,'' he added.

The DCM also indicated that the government was not ready to entertain farmers' leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, who has now emerged as the representative of the RTC workers. to a question, he said there may be some motive behind Chandrashekhar's involvement in the strike and the government had not invited him for any meetings.

''We have called our worker representatives as they are part of our family,'' Savadi said, while stating that he would reveal about the ''hidden hands'' behind these strikes at a later stage. On whether he suspects Congress' to be behind it,he merely said he was neither denying it or confirming it at this stage.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Light rains in few places of western UP, dry weather in eastern parts

Light rains occurred at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh while the weather was dry over eastern UP, the meteorological department said on Sunday. Rainfall was recorded in Najibabad with dense to very dense fog occurring at isolate...

India's warm up game ends in draw

Indias warm-up game against Australia A ended in a draw on the third and final day as Ben McDermott and Jack Wildermuth scored defiant unbeaten centuries, here on Sunday. India declared their second innings at overnight score of 386 for fou...

UP Police will seek custody of PFI student wing leader Rauf Shareef: Officer

The Uttar Pradesh Police said on Sunday that it would seek custody of Popular Front of Indias student wing leader Rauf Shareef, arrested in Kerala by the Enforcement Directorate, in connection with a case of funding and stirring up protests...

'Those who give dough can also have pizza'

A group of five friends set out from Amritsar around on a cold Saturday morning. They didnt have much time to organise a regular langar, so they collected regular-sized pizzas from a Haryana mall and set up a stall at the Singhu border. Aro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020