UP: Tractor-trolley overturns, one man dead

One person died, while five others were seriously injured on Sunday, when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned here, police said. Police said the tractor-trolley was carrying 20 devotees and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

It overturned near Tendua village under Dehat police station area. The devotees were going for a 'barhi sanskaar' (ritual held on the 12th day of a newborn child) when the accident took place.

In the accident, Maniram Maurya (38) died after he came under the tractor trolley, police said, adding that all the injured have been sent to the district hospital for treatment..