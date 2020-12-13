Left Menu
EU states to act to implement any UK trade deal swiftly - sources

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-12-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 18:30 IST
The 27 EU member states welcomed Sunday's extension of UK trade talks and committed to taking "all the necessary steps" to put in place any deal reached by negotiators as soon as possible, according to a coordinated response described to Reuters.

"We welcome the update from the negotiations that progress has been made and that negotiations will continue. The next days will be important," the 27 are due to say, according to diplomatic sources in the bloc's hub Brussels.

"In case of a deal presented by the negotiator, the Council (representing member states) will examine the details of the deal without delay, and, subject to this examination, will take all necessary steps to ensure the agreement will enter into force as soon as possible."

