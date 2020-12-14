Schindler partners with LTTS for digital & engineering transformation

L&T Technology ServicesLimited, a pure-play engineering services company, announced on Monday it has been selected by Schindler as one of its key partners to provide innovative digital engineering capabilities

LTTS said in a statement it would provide product development, innovation, and engineering services & solutions that would help Schindler, a leading provider of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and related services, to accelerate its digitization and connectivity initiatives

Karl Heinz Bauer, Chief Technology Officer, Schindler, said,'' As a global player in the elevator and escalator industry, we leverage the new digital technologies to introduce best-in-class solutions to our customers. We look forward to the synergies arising from our future collaboration with