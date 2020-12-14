Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intruder climbs on wing of plane departing Las Vegas airport

In an unusual incident, a 41-year-old man climbed onto the wing of a plane preparing to takeoff in Las Vegas, shocking passengers and authorities, US media reports said on Monday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:04 IST
Intruder climbs on wing of plane departing Las Vegas airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In an unusual incident, a 41-year-old man climbed onto the wing of a plane preparing to takeoff in Las Vegas, shocking passengers and authorities, US media reports said on Monday. Police arrested Alejandro Carlson after he reportedly got onto the tarmac at McCarran International Airport, ran up to an Alaska Airlines plane and somehow climbed up one of the wings on Saturday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. The man then moved about the wing for nearly 45 minutes before he fell onto the tarmac, Erin Evans, a passenger on the plane, told ABC News.

''It was definitely one of the strangest things I've ever seen in my life,'' Evans, from Vancouver, Washington, said. Flight 1367 from Las Vegas to Portland was preparing for takeoff when the pilot noticed a person coming toward the aircraft and notified the control tower, Alaska Airlines said in a statement.

The man had hopped a perimeter fence and was observed by airport staff, CNN quoted airport spokesman Joe Rajchel as saying. Evans filmed the incident and posted it on her Facebook page.

''Our first reaction was, 'Uhhh, who is this guy? Is this a terrorist type of activity?''' Evans said. Air marshals inside the plane instructed passengers to remain in their seats as they and officers tried to get the man off the wing, she said.

After about 45 minutes, officers used emergency exits to get onto the wing and approached the suspect, according to Evans' video. The man walked toward the very edge of the Boeing 737's wing and then removed his socks and shoes. As he tried to climb the winglet, the upturned end of the plane's wing, he slid off and fell onto the tarmac.

Police officers quickly took the intruder into custody. He was then taken to a medical facility, Rajchel said. Evans said she and the other passengers watched the incident in shock.

''The flight attendant told me in the 30 years that she has been a flight attendant nothing like this happened before,'' Evans said. The plane returned to the gate for a full inspection following the incident, the statement from Alaska Airlines said.

Carlson was treated for minor injuries at University Medical Center and booked into the Clark County Jail for trespassing and disregard for public safety, police said. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Barnier says UK trade deal still possible

The European Unions Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Monday that sealing a new trade pact with Britain was still possible as the two sides tried to break deadlocks on access to British fishing waters for EU trawlers and corporate ...

Hong Kong stocks end lower as China fines Alibaba, other tech giants

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Monday, weighed down by tech firms after China fined tech players for not reporting deals properly for anti-trust reviews, though prospects of further policy support in Beijing limited losses. The Hang Seng i...

UN condemns assault on school, children's kidnappings in northern Nigeria

New York US, December 14 ANISputnik The United Nations Childrens Fund UNICEF has denounced the recent attack on a boarding school in the northern Nigerian state of Katsina and the abduction of hundreds of boys. A group of unidentified armed...

China urges EU to stop 'irresponsible remarks' after statement on Bloomberg employee

China said on Monday the European Union should stop making irresponsible remarks after it called for the release of all those arrested for reporting in China in a statement on a detained Chinese national working for Bloomberg News.Chinas fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020